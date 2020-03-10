Haim performed their new song ‘The Steps’ for the first time on US TV last night (February 9) — check out their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

The track is taken from the trio’s forthcoming new album ‘Women in Music Pt. III’, which is set for release on April 24.

After releasing ‘The Steps’ last week, Haim gave the song its live TV debut on The Tonight Show yesterday in a performance you can see below.

The band also featured in a comedic sketch with Fallon, which saw them singing a song about liking an old Instagram post by “someone I don’t know super-well” and having to move to France to escape the embarrassment.

Speaking to NME back in November about working on their new album, Alana Haim clarified that they still consider themselves to be “an album band” despite releasing three singles last year before ‘Women In Music, Pt. III’ had even been announced.

“Obviously, like, we’ll always be an album band,” she said. “I love putting on albums. I love holding a vinyl that has a complete story to it and there will be an album, obviously, but for right now we’re just having fun.”

The post Watch Haim debut ‘The Steps’ on ‘The Tonight Show’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.