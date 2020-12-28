Search

Eddie Vedder shares expanded six-track ‘Matter of Time’ EP

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Matthew Neale • December 28, 2020

Including a Bruce Springsteen cover and a couple of stripped-back Pearl Jam classics

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has added four new songs to his ‘Matter of Time’ EP release.

Vedder shared the new bundle of songs on Christmas Day, collecting various covers and acoustic performances recorded throughout 2020.

As well as new original track ‘Matter of Time’, the expanded edition includes at-home renditions of two Pearl Jam classics and a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Growin’ Up.’

See the ‘Matter of Time’ tracklisting and listen to it below.

1. ‘Matter of Time’
2. ‘Say Hi’
3. ‘Just Breathe (acoustic at home)’
4. ‘Future Days (acoustic at home)’
5. ‘Growin’ Up (acoustic at home)’
6. ‘Porch (acoustic at home)’

Vedder debuted two of the tracks at a virtual fundraiser last month (November 18).

The ‘Venture Into Cures’ event was organized by Vedder and his wife Jill to help raise awareness about individuals and families living with the rare condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

Speaking at the event, Jill said: “Ed and I are incredibly grateful to everyone joining us for Venture Into Cures. Every day kids with EB and their families face astonishing challenges. This event will give people a glimpse into their world.

“EBRP’s mission is to find a cure for EB, and this event will help bring us one step closer to making that mission a reality by adding momentum to the work being done.”

In addition to ‘Matter of Time’, Vedder played an updated version of the song ‘Say Hi’, a song which was originally written for a child – Eli Meyer – afflicted with EB.

