Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray cover Drake’s ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Matthew Neale • December 28, 2020

2020's greatest supergroup has arrived

Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray have teamed up for an unlikely cover of Drake‘s 2020 hit ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’.

The pair have been friends for years, with Lewis appearing and singing alongside the Hollywood legend in 2015’s Netflix holiday special A Very Murray Christmas.

Shared via her Instagram, the clip showcases the former Rilo Kiley singer and child actor on vocals and bass, while Murray plays the drums.

“it’s almost christmas!” Lewis captioned the post on December 24, alongside the 68-second video which ends with the singer breaking into a smile. Watch the clip below.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by jenny lewis (@jennydianelewis)

 

Earlier this year (August 6), Lewis joined Bruce Springsteen in collaborating with Bon Iver on his single ‘AUATC’.

The anti-capitalist single’s title stands for ‘Ate Up All Their Cake’, and also features contributions from Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and rivulare’s Elsa Jensen.

‘AUATC’ is the second single released as part of Bon Iver’s ‘Season 5’ project, with this song having the alternate title of ‘Season 5: Episode 2’. The release of the track follows ‘PDLIF’ – ‘Please Don’t Live In Fear’ – which was billed as ‘Episode 1’.

Murray, meanwhile, responded to a claim back in September that his golf apparel brand William Murray Golf used the Doobie Brothers’ 1972 hit ‘Listen To The Music’ in a TV advert without permission.

The letter ended with his lawyer offering to send William Murray Golf shirts to the band – a gesture he hoped would “win each of you over as new fans of the brand… At least that’s ‘what this fool believes’.”

Earlier this year, Murray spoke about working on the newest movie in the Ghostbusters franchise and how he’d missed actors Rick Moranis and Harold Ramis, who starred in the original movie.

The post Watch Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray cover Drake’s ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

2 4 10
  1. jadice4107
    jadice4107 I am making a real GOOD MONEY (123$ / hr ) online from my laptop. Last month I GOT chek of nearly $30k, this online work is simple and straightforward, don't have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE. I hope you also got what I...go to home media tech tab for more detail reinforce your heart...WIC5.com
    ...show more
  2. AlexisMoor
    AlexisMoor I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> lst.to/6jmck Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> lst.to/6jmck
    ...show more
  3. LeliaSandoval
    ConnieMorris Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do...... Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  4. charlotte.robinson
    CharlotteRobinson I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  5. ShellHillier
    ShellyHillier I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do….. Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  6. ltkha
    ltkha Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do........ WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  7. LeslieGibson1
    LeslieGibson I’m making over a $7k month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided look sew into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started....... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  8. jacqueline.j.tarrant
    JacquelineTarrant I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do.... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  9. AliceaMarsh
    AliceMarsh I've made $64,000 so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do.Copy Here→→→→→ Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  10. CarolineSaffy
    Caroline Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/wP8F Hi all my photos and video here💦💧 ==>> v.ht/wP8F
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.