Nandi Bushell shares ferocious cover of Slipknot’s ‘Unsainted’

10-year-old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has shared another new cover to end the year – watch her take on Slipknot‘s ‘Unsainted’ below.

Earlier this month, Bushell shared her first original song, a track called ‘Gods and Unicorns’.

“Yes! I am a total metal head! I love how awesome the drumming is in Slipknot!” Bushell wrote in the description for the ‘Unsainted’ cover. “This is my first attempt at double pedals! Taking my playing to the next level.

“This song is called #unsainted by #slipknot! Incredible drumming Jay Weinberg! This song brings my A game, Corey Taylor #metalhead #metal #heavymetal #doublepedals.”

Watch Nandi Bushell cover Slipknot’s ‘Unsainted’ below.

Nandi Bushell gained fame after being noticed by Dave Grohl when her take on Nirvana‘s ‘In Bloom’ went viral earlier this year. Grohl then responded to a challenge posed by Bushell in August in which the aspiring rocker challenged the 51-year-old to a drum-off through a video she posted covering Foo Fighters’ hit song ‘Everlong’.

Grohl then composed Bushell her own superhero theme, which Bushell then duly responded to, penning ‘Rock and Grohl – The EPIC Battle’. All this led to Grohl admitting defeat in his long-running drum battle with Bushell, and the pair agreeing to write a new original song together after meeting for the first time in a video interview organized by The New York Times.

Slipknot, meanwhile, may release a new album next year, according to frontman Corey Taylor. “We all kind of feel like there’s unfinished business and we wanna finish that out before we do anything,” he said of a potential follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

