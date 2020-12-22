Search

‘Stardew Valley’ update adds Beach Farm and Volcano Dungeon

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Luke Shaw • December 22, 2020

The latest free update is packed full of content

The 1.5 update to Stardew Valley been released, adding an entire new farm to the game, as well as a long list of new features.

Originally released in 2016, Stardew Valley is the work of just one developer, Eric Barone. Since the launch the game has received numerous free updates, and the latest appears to be the most sizeable.

The developer expanded on some of the points on Twitter, showing the new Beach Farm starting type, and the new advanced options that players can turn on.

 

On the Stardew Valley blog, Barone explained that the Beach Farm will be a unique experience, and that players who want tailor their game can use the advanced options to do so.

Expanding on the Beach Farm, Eric said, “It’s big, with good fishing and foraging opportunities” but also that it may be challenging as “the majority of the farm is covered in sandy soil that prevents you from using sprinklers (they get clogged with the sand).”

Barone further expanded on the update, with a spoiler-free list of the new features players can expect, which includes the following:

  • New people to meet
  • New goals
  • Many new items
  • A new type of quest
  • A new farm layout
  • New character events
  • A new Community Upgrade
  • Home renovations (after you’ve fully upgraded your house)
  • Ducks can now swim

The blog also links to the full change log which covers everything added to the game, including all the new items, a wealth of quality of life fixes, and a number of fixes to for bugs.

Eric finished up the post by saying that there will be more Stardew Valley-related announcements coming in 2021 before cryptically signing off with “(and possibly beyond…)”, potentially hinting at the long awaited sequel.

