‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour says season 4 is his favourite so far

Stranger Things star David Harbour has said season four is his favorite to date.

The actor, who plays Hopper in the Netflix show, opened up about the forthcoming new episodes and the development of his character who was last seen being held as a prisoner in Russia.

“[The show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers are] very responsive to the fan response, [but also] a step ahead with the script,” Harbour told People.

“[You will] see a lot of your favorite characters doing the thing that you love them for … but you’ll also see them twist it and turn it into other colors and other flavors.”

He added: “And one of the great things that you can see with Hopper is that he was a protector, he’s a man of justice [and] he now has become a prisoner. He’s trapped and he’s isolated.

“And we get to see an entirely other color of him that has been hinted at. …This season is my favorite because he really is going to show you some new colors and what he’s really made up of.”

Elsewhere, Stranger Things has added Nightmare on Elm Street actor Robert Englund to the cast. His role has not yet been revealed.

Other new additions to the cast include Levon Thurman Hawke, the brother of Maya Hawke who has been playing Robin Buckley on the show since season three.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things season four so far.

The post ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour says season 4 is his favorite so far appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.