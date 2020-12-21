Machine Gun Kelly responds to latest Eminem diss on new album

Machine Gun Kelly has responded after Eminem reignited their long-running beef on his new album.

Last week, Eminem surprise released a ‘Side B’ addition to his ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ album from earlier this year.

Marshall Mathers seemingly alluded to his beef with Kelly twice across the new album. On ‘Zeus’, he rapped: “Fair weather, wishy-washy/ She thinks Machine washed me/ Swear to God, man, her favorite rapper wish he’d crossed me,” while on ‘Gnat’ he added: “They come at me with machine guns/ Like trying to fight off a gnat.”

Kelly has now seemingly responded to the new disses, simply tweeting: “those subliminals” alongside a laughing emoji and a bin emoji. See the response below.

those subliminals — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) December 18, 2020

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly have exchanged many beefs over the past couple of years. Earlier on in 2020, Kelly released a new track called ‘Bullets With Names’, on which he seemingly bragged about having “killed” Eminem.

Other shots include Kelly’s track ‘Rap Devil’, on which he referenced Eminem’s sobriety and age, and was recorded in a locker room immediately after hearing a diss against Kelly on Eminem’s ‘Kamikaze’ album.

Last year, on the anniversary of the release of ‘Rap Devil’, Kelly took aim at Eminem yet again, using a photo of a fan’s yearbook quote to stick it straight to Eminem. “Rap Devil was better,” a caption underneath the fan’s yearbook photo states, comparing his diss track to Eminem’s ‘Rap God’.

“Put us on a track, see who comes harder,” Kelly said in 2019 of what would solve the pair’s ongoing feud.

