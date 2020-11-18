Search

Discover

NEWS

The Avalanches’ new album ‘We Will Always Love You’ features Johnny Marr, Karen O, MGMT, Perry Farrell and many more

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • November 18, 2020

The star-studded tracklist for the LP has been announced today (November 18)

The Avalanches have shared the star-studded tracklist for their forthcoming new album ‘We Will Always Love You’.

Set for release on December 11 via Astralwerks, the record is the follow-up to the Australian duo’s 2016 comeback album ‘Wildflower’.

The Avalanches have already shared a number of songs from ‘We Will Always Love You’ this year, including the Rivers Cuomo-featuring ‘Running Red Lights’, their Jamie xx and Neneh Cherry collaboration ‘Wherever You Go’ and the title track, which features Blood Orange.

The pair have today (November 18) released the full tracklist for the record, promising new collaborations with the likes of MGMT, Johnny Marr, Perry Farrell, Karen O, Mick Jones, Tricky, Kurt Vile and many more.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Avalanches (@theavalanches)

You can see the tracklist for The Avalanches’ ‘We Will Always Love You’ below.

1. Ghost Story (feat. Orono)
2. Song For Barbara Payton
3. We Will Always Love You (feat. Blood Orange)
4. The Divine Chord (feat. MGMT & Johnny Marr)
5. Solitary Ceremonies
6. Interstellar Love (feat. Leon Bridges)
7. Ghost Story Pt 2 (feat. Leon Bridges & Orono)
8. Reflecting Light (feat. Sananda Maitreya & Vashti Bunyan)
9. Carrier Waves
10. Oh The Sunn! (feat. Perry Farrell)
11. We Go On (feat. Cola Boyy & Mick Jones)
12. Star Song.IMG
13. Until Daylight Comes (feat. Tricky)
14. Wherever You Go (feat. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CLYPSO)
15. Music Makes Me High
16. Pink Champagne
17. Take Care In Your Dreaming (feat. Denzel Curry, Tricky & Sampa The Great)
18. Overcome
19. Gold Sky (feat. Kurt Vile)
20. Always Black (feat. Pink Siifu)
21. Dial D For Devotion (feat. Karen O)
22. Running Red Lights (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu)
23. Born To Lose
24. Music Is The Light (feat. Cornelius & Kelly Moran)
25. Weightless

Speaking to NME back in September about ‘We Will Always Love You’, The Avalanches said that they felt “freed up” going into their third album after finally following up their 2000 debut ‘Since I Left You’ with ‘Wildflower’ in 2016.

“We definitely felt freed up after finishing ‘Wildflower’,” Robbie Chater said. “It’s been so joyous to have followed up ‘Since I Left You’ and then be free to make whatever we feel like.

“This record doesn’t sound exactly like what we’ve done before, and that’s probably the result of following up a sample-heavy epic album with another one and then just knowing we wouldn’t do another one like that. They’re brutal to make.”

The post The Avalanches’ new album ‘We Will Always Love You’ features Johnny Marr, Karen O, MGMT, Perry Farrell and many more appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 3 10
  1. lucyAstorey
    LucyStorey Google is offering all people $179 per-hour, besides, benefit of weekly income ... any individual can also avail this work!!!... Google doesn't have restrictions like age or some computer skill therefore you may try too.I have obtained $20K only in 14 days.Check here what I do>>>>>>> Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  2. EncarnacionDate
    Encarnacion Hi! If you want to pull me on your ⚡⚡⚡ stick, then message me where we can meet. Message there ==>> is.gd/profile2854
    ...show more
  3. JanMGanley
    JanGanley Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... Www.Work43.Com
    ...show more
  4. veerubhai3272
  5. veerubhai3272
  6. veerubhai3272
  7. veerubhai3272
  8. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa Atletico Madrid - Barcelona 22-11-2020 Link tips: dailybongdavn.com/soi-keo-atletico-madrid-vs-barcelona-ngay-22-11-2020/
    ...show more
  9. AliciaGogo
    Alicia ⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.★★ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> gg.gg/n2hyt
    ...show more
  10. casuallove
    Mary Hi! I'm Mary. Do you want to play the best sex game for adult gamers with me? register and play now: s4f.net/games/sleep1006
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.