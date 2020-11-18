‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint breaks David Attenborough’s Instagram record

Rupert Grint has broken Sir David Attenborough’s record to become the celebrity to reach a million Instagram followers in the quickest time.

The Harry Potter star joined the social media platform last week (November 11), using the opportunity to introduce his new six-month old baby Wednesday G. Grint.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!” he captioned the post. “Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

The post currently has over 3 million likes and over 100,000 comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupertgrint)

Grint’s account reached the million followers mark in four hours and one minute, which, according to the Guinness World Records, is 43 minutes quicker than Sir David Attenborough when he launched his Instagram account in September. Grint’s follower total now sits at 3.3m at the time of writing.

When Attenborough broke the record, he did so by overtaking Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who opened her account by sharing a reunion of the iconic sitcom. Other celebrities near the top of the list include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who took just under six hours to reach the milestone last April, David Beckham (24 hours in May 2015) and Pope Francis (12 hours, March 2016). Rupert Grint’s most recent acting role came in M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller series Servant, which came to Apple TV+ late last year, and saw Grint starring opposite Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones). Watch NME’s interview with Grint and Free about the show above.

