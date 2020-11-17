Search

Poppy shares new track ‘I Won’t Be Home For Christmas’ and announces festive EP

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • November 17, 2020

It's a darkened spin on the festive season

Poppy has shared new track ‘I Won’t Be Home For Christmas’, the first offering to emerge from her upcoming festive EP ‘A Very Poppy Christmas’.

Ahead of the EP’s arrival on December 4, the new track sees the US singer delivering a near-whisper and atmospheric keys to put a typically darkened spin on the festive season.

No, I won’t be home for Christmas, Baby, tell me nothing’s changed, In your heart, you feel the same, Who created all this distance?,” Poppy sings on the new offering.

You can check out the tracklist and artwork in full below.

A VERY POPPY CHRISTMAS TRACKLIST
1. I Like Presents
2. I Won’t Be Home For Christmas
3. Kiss in the Snow
4. Silver Bells

It’s the latest track to emerge from the singer since the release of ‘Khaos x4’  in July, which arrived on a deluxe version of her latest album, ‘I Disagree’.

The standard edition of the LP arrived back in January and followed on from 2018’s ‘Am I A Girl’. In a four-star reviewNME hailed it as the star’s “most accomplished record, full of daring theatre and snarling forward motion”.

Back in April, Poppy was forced to postpone her 2020 UK and European tour due to the coronavirus crisis.

In June, Poppy shared a rendition of Tatu‘s hit ‘All The Things She Said’ which had been recorded in celebration of Pride month.

