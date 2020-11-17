Watch Adam Driver FaceTime John Oliver to confront “deeply weird” obsession

Search

Adam Driver has confronted John Oliver over his “deeply weird” obsession with the Star Wars actor.

Throughout the latest season of Oliver’s show Last Week Tonight, the host has shared masochistic fantasies about Driver, asking him to “crush my rib cage, you load-bearing behemoth” and “choke slam me to hell, you nasty shed”.

During the show’s season seven finale on Sunday (November 15), Driver FaceTimed Oliver to discuss the obsession and how it’s led to “people stopping [Driver] on the street.”

In the interview, Driver discussed the “deeply weird” obsession, saying: “When you first started doing [this bit], it was easy for me to shrug it off.” Oliver then interrupted: “Especially with those shoulders, I bet… Bet you could shrug a whole planet with those meat peaks.”

Driver then headed through a list of all the masochistic demands Oliver has made across the latest season of his show.

“Do you realize, over this past year, what you’ve asked me to do to you?” he said. “Collapse on your chest. Tie your fingers in a square knot. Step on your throat. Shatter your knees. Pull your heart out through your ear.

“What’s wrong with you? You realize we’re strangers, right? I don’t know you. And now random people on the internet ‘stan’ us, claiming that you ‘thirsting’ over me is ‘a mood’. I’m sick of people stopping me on the street and asking me if I’m going to punch a hole in you like a Marriage Story wall.”

This led Oliver to promise to stop his obsession, and apologize for “having some weird fun”.

“I’m truly, truly sorry,” he said. “Consider this bit over. It’s done.”

Elsewhere in the show, John Oliver told 2020 to “get fucked”, noting the deaths of Chadwick Boseman, John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg as well as videos of police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“2020 was absolutely terrible and I really hope next year is going to be better, but the truth is [that] what happens next is up to all of us,” he said.

