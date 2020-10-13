Search

Justin Bieber announces new track ‘Lonely’ with Benny Blanco

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Caleb Triscari • October 13, 2020

Arriving this Friday

Justin Bieber has announced the forthcoming release of a new track, ‘Lonely’, featuring producer Benny Blanco.

The track was first hinted at by Bieber on social media over the weekend with a short clip featuring himself, Blanco and fellow artist Lil Dicky. Overnight, it was confirmed for a Friday October 16 release. An accompanying music video seemingly appears to feature actor Jacob Tremblay.

 

Bieber released his first album in five years, ‘Changes’, back in February. The album was given a two-star review from NME, which said “Bieber’s limp comeback results in a collection of loved-up songs lacking innovation or substance”.

Since ‘Changes’, Bieber has released the singles ‘Stuck with U’ featuring Ariana Grande and ‘Holy’ with Chance The Rapper. NME gave ‘Holy’ three stars, describing the track as “less a divine proclamation of his faith and more a declaration of his love and, er, lust for his partner”.

‘Lonely’ will be Blanco’s first single for the year. Last year, he released music with Juice WRLD, Selena Gomez, J Balvin and Calvin Harris, among others. His only LP, ‘Friends Keep Secrets’, was released in 2018.

In an interview with NME, Blanco, known for writing and producing commercially successful tracks, explained why he decided to begin releasing music himself.

“I want to do something different. I always try to challenge myself. Whether it’s working with an alternative rapper, or working with a pop artist, it’s about trying to switch it up and do thing people said I couldn’t do,” he said.

“I had the best of both worlds; I could get into any concert and hang out with cool people, but nobody knew who I was… Now it’s definitely taking some getting used to.”

