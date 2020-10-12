Search

Discover

NEWS

The 1975’s Matty Healy is “working on a solo project”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • October 12, 2020

That's according to his own mum...

The 1975‘s Matty Healy is reportedly working on a solo project, marking the first time he’s stepped out of the band’s shadow.

The surprise update comes courtesy of Healy’s mum, actress Denise Welch, who revealed his plans in a recent interview with OK.

“Matthew is working on a solo project,” she revealed.

“I’ve got two boys in the entertainment industry. It’s a nightmare but I’m very proud of them both. I’m very lucky that both my boys have got good heads on their shoulders.”

The latest update comes after Healy discussed The 1975’s plans after their most recent record ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘. He explained that he plans to record a “Matty record” and a “George [Daniel, drummer] record” in the future.

“I think that [The 1975 is] a constantly evolving thing,” Healy told Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview. “I think that there’s an obvious end to an era with ‘Music for Cars’, just because like we’ve come to the end of a decade. Culture is moving. The 1975 has to be a slightly different thing in like, I don’t know what, like two years, you know. There’s lots of stuff that we’re gonna do.”

He went on: “One thing that I know that we’re gonna do is that I’m doing a Matty record and George is doing a George record. And we’re gonna produce each other’s records. So that’s gonna happen.”

Last week Healy shared a new acoustic rendition of ‘Be My Mistake’, marking his online return after laying low for several months.

The new rendition of the ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ track was posted on Instagram and saw Healy wearing a shirt and tie as he performed from the comfort of his own home.

The post The 1975’s Matty Healy is “working on a solo project” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

11 8 10
  1. harvey3275
    harvey3275 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  2. ladinjk
    ladin [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] ★Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously 1500 Dollars Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet… Check The Details HERE…... WWW.JOBS35.COM
    ...show more
  3. Gloold
    Darlene Smith I­­ a­­m m­­a­­k­­i­­n­­g $­­200­­ ­­p­­e­­r ­­h­­o­­u­­r­­ f­­o­­r­­ d­­o­­i­­n­­g­­ ­­o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e­­ w­­o­­r­­k ­­f­­r­­o­­m ­­h­­o­­m­­e­­. I ­­k­­e­­p­­t h­­e­­a­­r­­i­­n­­g o­­t­­h­­e­­r p­­e­­o­­p­­l­­e t­­e­­l­­l m­­e h­­o­­w m­­u­­c­­h m­­o­­n­­e­­y t­­h­­­­e­­y c­­a­­n m­­a­­k­­e o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e s­­o I d­­e­­c­­i­­d­­e­­d t­­o l­­o­­o­­k i­­n­­t­­o i­­t. W­­e­­l­­l, it w­­a­­s a­­l­­l t­­r­­u­­e a­­n­­d h­­a­­s t­­o­­t­­a­­l­­l­­y c­­h­­a­­n­­g­­e­­d m­­y l­­i­­f­­e...GOOD LUCK★★   Please visit this site for full details...www.99trickss.com
    ...show more
  4. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Dự đoán trận đấu giữa Tây Ban Nha - Ukraina 14-10dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-ukraina-vs-tay-ban-nha/
    ...show more
  5. maleahe8888
    Frances Thnaks for tis information www.pupilpath.us/
    ...show more
  6. hub53929
    ECampbell23 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ ★ Www.FlySalary.Com
    ...show more
  7. aleenachris
    aleena chris I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ ★ Www.paydaykit.com
    ...show more
  8. aleenachris
    aleena chris I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ ★ Www.paydaykit.com
    ...show more
  9. hub53929
    ECampbell23 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ ★ Www.FlySalary.Com
    ...show more
  10. Carroll_S
    Carroll Thanks for the information www.targetehr.us/targetpayandbenefits/.
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.