James Blake has revealed the full tracklist for his new EP ‘Before’, plus artwork, and details of a live-streamed DJ set featuring material from the release.

The EP was first teased yesterday on Blake’s Instagram story, where two phone numbers were featured, one for the UK and another for the US.

When called, an automated voice directs the caller to beforeep.com, which shows a timer counting down to Wednesday, October 14.

Now, Blake has revealed the four tracks from the EP, and confirmed its release date.

The tracklist is as follows:

01. ‘I Keep Calling’

02. ‘Before’

03. ‘Do You Ever’

04. ‘Summer Of Now’

Blake also revealed that he will be performing a live DJ set for Boiler Room celebrate the release.

#BeforeEP. 14.10.2020.

1. I Keep Calling

2. Before

3. Do You Ever

4. Summer Of Now@boilerroomtv DJ Set. 16.10.2020. 1400 PT/1700 ET/2200 BST. Pre-save now: https://t.co/tNHbxrsiKI pic.twitter.com/gENAhfdCov — James Blake (@jamesblake) October 12, 2020

The set will be broadcast live from Blake’s home at 10pm UK time this Friday (October 14) at 10pm BST (2pm PT, 5pm ET).

Blake’s last full-length release was ‘Assume Form’ in 2019. Upon its release, NME gave the record a five-star review, calling it “proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers” and the album that “sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist.”

This year, the producer has shared three singles, ‘Are You Even Real?‘, ‘You’re Too Precious‘ and a cover of Frank Ocean’s ‘Godspeed‘. He has also featured on slowthai’s recent release, ‘Feel Away’, and produced Flatbush Zombies’ track, ‘Afterlife‘.

Last December, Blake discussed releasing new music in an interview, during which he said he found it difficult to write music following the success of 2013’s ‘Retrograde’.

The post James Blake reveals full details of new EP ‘Before’, plus Boiler Room DJ set appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.