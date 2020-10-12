Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Fiona Apple play ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ songs live for the first time

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • October 12, 2020

The set, as part of a virtual festival for The New Yorker, was Apple's first live performance in three years

Fiona Apple has given live debuts to three tracks from ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ in her first live performance for three years – watch footage below.

Apple played a virtual festival held by The New Yorker last night (October 10).

Joined by a full band, the singer played the album’s first three tracks – ‘I Want You To Love Me’, ‘Shameika’ and its title track.

Watch the three-track set below.

The livestreamed event also saw Apple discuss the album in a Q&A, which you can see clips of below.

In a recent interview, Apple said she has an aversion to touring and “doing anything social”.

“It’s always a big deal because it’s such a long time between and I don’t play music for all of these years,” she told Vulture. “It’s only a couple years at the end [of a stretch]. For the rest of the time, I don’t play my piano for years.

“I forget how to play everything. I forget that I’m a musician, really, and then I have to learn again. It feels kinda weird to be like, I’m gonna get onstage, because it’s like, I don’t do that! I just have to ease into that other job again.”

Reviewing ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ upon its release back in April, NME wrote: “‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ will cut straight to the gut for Apple fans old and new and leave behind indelible messages about her life and illustrious career, now spanning two decades. It’s an intoxicating listen – and one of her best.”

The post Watch Fiona Apple play ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ songs live for the first time appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 5 6
  1. harvey3275
    harvey3275 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  2. ladinjk
    ladin [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] ★Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously 1500 Dollars Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet… Check The Details HERE…... WWW.JOBS35.COM
    ...show more
  3. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Dự đoán trận đấu giữa Tây Ban Nha - Ukraina 14-10dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-ukraina-vs-tay-ban-nha/
    ...show more
  4. hub53929
    ECampbell23 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ ★ Www.FlySalary.Com
    ...show more
  5. aleenachris
    aleena chris I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ ★ Www.paydaykit.com
    ...show more
  6. hub53929
    ECampbell23 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ ★ Www.FlySalary.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.