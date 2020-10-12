Search

Pearl Jam share new song ‘Get It Back’ on streaming services

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • October 12, 2020

The track was previously only available on a recent charity Bandcamp compilation

Pearl Jam have shared their new song ‘Get It Back’ on streaming services – hear it below.

The track was previously only available on ‘Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Vol. 2’, a recent Bandcamp charity compilation shared to support voting rights in the US.

Arcade FireDavid Byrne, PhoenixFleet FoxesJenny LewisThe War on DrugsLittle Dragon and more were also among the host of artists featuring on the new compilation, which was made available on Bandcamp for only 24 hours earlier this month.

The first ‘Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy’ compilation came out last month and featured tracks by R.E.M.Phoebe BridgersHayley Williams and many others. It raised more than $250,000 (£193,750) in proceeds.

All proceeds from both volumes will go to the Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization that seeks to “secure, protect, and defend the voting rights of all Americans”.

Listen to Pearl Jam’s ‘Get It Back’ below.

This week, Pearl Jam announced a special streaming event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first ever live performance.

The band, who made their live debut at Seattle’s Off Ramp on October 22, 1990, will be marking the occasion by streaming their April 29, 2016 concert at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. The three-hour, 32-song Pearl Jam set opened with a performance of classic album ‘Ten’ in its entirety.

Pearl Jam also recently announced their biggest-ever London shows, taking place next summer.

The band will play two nights at BST Hyde Park 2021 on Friday July 9 and Saturday July 10. Pixies will lead the support acts on July 9, while IDLES do the same on July 10.

