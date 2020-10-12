Search

Gal Gadot to link up with Patty Jenkins again in new version of ‘Cleopatra’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • October 12, 2020

"Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time," the 'Wonder Woman' star said

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot are set to team up again on a new version of Cleopatra.

The latest Hollywood take on the historical biopic is set to be produced by Paramount Pictures.

The script for the film is set to be penned by Laeta Kalogridis, with Gadot starring as the Queen Of Egypt.

The role of Cleopatra was first made famous by Elizabeth Taylor, who portrayed the Queen in the 1963 classic film of the same name.

“I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life,” Gadot tweeted, confirming her casting in the role.

“Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can’t be more grateful about this A team.”

Ahead of Cleopatra, Gadot and Jenkins’ latest project will be the forthcoming Wonder Woman 1984.

Last month, it was announced that the release of Wonder Woman 1984 has officially been delayed until later this year.

Patty Jenkins’ long-awaited sequel, initially due for release on June, then August and finally October, has now been pushed back again to December 25, 2020 globally, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Back in March, Gal Gadot hit the headlines after leading a star-studded rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’, shared as the world entered a coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

In a video posted to Instagram, Gadot began singing Lennon’s seminal track, before the likes of Will Ferrell, Jamie Dornan and Natalie Portman joined in from their respective homes.

