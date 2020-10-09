Search

Jack White steps in as the last-minute musical guest for this weekend’s ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Sam Moore • October 09, 2020

The White Stripes man replaces country artist Morgan Wallen, who was axed from the show earlier this week

Jack White has been booked as the last-minute replacement musical guest for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The weekly live variety show’s musical guest for this week had been set to be the country artist Morgan Wallen, but he was removed from the line-up earlier this week after video emerged of him not wearing a mask while attending a crowded house party.

Speaking to NBC’s Today show earlier today (October 9), SNL creator Lorne Michaels confirmed that White will now perform on tomorrow night’s show (October 10). Comedian Bill Burr is guest-hosting.

“It has to be somebody who is ready to go,” Michaels said about White’s booking, while also hinting that the White Stripes guitarist may bring some special guests with him for his performance.

Jack White
Jack White (Picture: Getty)

White will be making his third solo and fourth overall appearance as an SNL musical guest, having last featured on the long-running series back in 2018 in support of his most recent solo album ‘Boarding House Reach’.

After his guest slot was axed earlier this week, Wallen apologized in a video that was filmed in his New York City hotel room.

“I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said.

“I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this.”

Earlier this week, The White Stripes announced their first-ever ‘Greatest Hits’ album.

