Are Iron Maiden working on a new album?

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • January 29, 2020

The band’s last album was 2015’s ‘Book Of Souls’

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has seemingly teased that new music could be on the way from the metal veterans.

The long-serving sticksman has refused to confirm a follow-up to 2015’s ‘Book of Souls’, but says fans should pay close attention to the band’s official website.

He told BackstageAxxess: “Watch this space: IronMaiden.com. That’s all I’ve gotta say.”

When he was further pressed on whether new material is coming out “soon”, Nicko was quick to clarify his comments.

He said: “No, I didn’t say something soon, and I didn’t say ‘possibly.’ Watch this space, is what I said. Don’t be putting words in their mouths.”

Meanwhile, the band’s guitarist Adrian Smith recently joined forces with Tool‘s Justin Chancellor and System Of A Down‘s Shavo Odadjian for a star-studded jam session.

The trio joined forces last weekend as part of an apparent birthday celebration for Smith’s wife Nathalie – with Odadjian sharing photos from the session on Instagram.

Last year, Iron Maiden also teamed up with West Ham to release their own limited edition kit.

Named after the band’s 1983 song ‘Die With Your Boots On’, the partnership is driven by band co-founder Steve Harris, who has been a die-hard West Ham fan since he was a child.

The post Are Iron Maiden working on a new album? appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

