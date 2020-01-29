Search

‘Back To The Future: The Musical’ trailer brings back classic cast member

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • January 29, 2020

The new show kicks off in Manchester next month

A new trailer for the upcoming Back To The Future musical has been shared, and sees the reintroduction of a classic cast member.

Christopher Lloyd stars in the new clip, alongside the stars of the new stage show, Roger Bart and Olly Dobson.

The show will feature Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown and Dobson as Marty McFly, alongside Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Hugh Coles as George McFly and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson.

In the trailer, Lloyd hands over the baton of Doc Brown to Bart, with the latter rushing into the theatre, before Lloyd announces: “Let’s keep this our little secret.” Watch it below.

Based on the classic 1985 film by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the new Back to the Future musical comes complete with its own soundtrack, which features original songs by Grammy Award winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, alongside classic cuts from the film including ‘The Power of Love’ and ‘Johnny B Goode’.

Upon the musical’s announcement last year, Gale told the Guardian that he and the film’s director Robert Zemeckis had “been trying to get this project off the ground for years.

“But good things take time and finally, the time is right,” he added. “Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie. We’re thrilled that we can retell our story on stage in a brand-new way.”

Back in 2018, Zemeckis crushed fans’ hopes for a fourth film in the Back To The Future series, saying: “There will never ever be, in the most absolute way, a Back To The Future 4. There will be no more Back To The Future.”

The post ‘Back To The Future: The Musical’ trailer brings back classic cast member appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

