Search

Discover

NEWS

Song Machine: Gorillaz team up with Slowthai and Slaves for new online series

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • January 29, 2020

The trio will debut a new track together in the first episode...

Gorillaz have announced details of ‘Song Machine’ – a new online series which sees the virtual band performing with an eclectic array of guests every week.

The first episode will debut tomorrow (January 30) at 7.30PM and will give fans the chance to see what happen when 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel are joined live in Kong Studios by both Slaves and Slowthai.

The episode, which is titled ‘Momentary Bliss’, will also see Gorillaz teaming up with the two acts for a new song of the same name.

Gorillaz frontman Murdoc said: “Hello everyone who is reading these words. I’ll keep this short because once you say things you can’t unsay them and they exist in the universe forever, like Tupperware.”

Drummer Russel added: “Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mould ‘cos the mould got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop. We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next.

“Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”

While further episodes are set to follow in the coming weeks, details of other future collaborators are yet to arrive.

Song Machine is the latest project from the acclaimed band – the brainchild of Blur‘ frontman Damon Albarn.

The cartoon band recently released new documentary called Reject False Icons which NME awarded three stars and described it as “a vibrant celebration of an idiosyncratic band.”

Gorillaz released their sixth album ‘The Now Now’ last year, only 12 months after the release of fifth LP ‘Humanz’An NME review of the latter album called it “a trim and spritely listen”.

The post Song Machine: Gorillaz team up with Slowthai and Slaves for new online series appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 3 7
  1. tikovep330
    tikovep330 Simple online occupation from home Earns upto $550 to $750 every day by working simply on the web. I have made $28K in this month by working on the web. Its a basic and simple home occupation and even a little youngster can carry out this activity on the web and profits. Everyone can land this position now and begin procuring on the web by simply open this connection and after that experience directions to get started­­­­.­­­­.­­­­.­­­­.­­­­.­­­­.­­­­...­­­­ HERE►►==www.ViewsInsider.com
    ...show more
  2. ValerieSWillis
    ValerieSWillis Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously $1500 Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet... Check The Details........HER☛☛ www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more
  3. poloke
    md johurul islam 20% off bit.ly/3aMyoIp
    ...show more
  4. appstarsolution
  5. nilavox168
    nilavox168 I’m making $86 an hour working from home. I was shocked when my neighbour told me she was averaging $95 but I see how it works now.I feel so much freedom now that I’m my own boss.======> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  6. saradefloriofficial
    Sara De Florio I don't like songs machine, and I don't want them in my home. True love want music without any slave-machine.
    ...show more
  7. AmandaCrazy19
    Amanda Hey.💚.I’m under your control. 💥💦 Let’s have a great time tog︆︆ether >> bit.do/fpVcw
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.