Watch Chris Martin hilariously fangirl over an indifferent Hugh Grant

By EW/Sydney Bucksbaum • December 16, 2019

File this one under “stars,

they’re just like us!” Chris Martin, aka rock star and Coldplay frontman, is apparently a huge fan of Hugh Grant. And yet Grant couldn’t care less about Martin.

When the two men appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Martin confessed to being “a giant fan of Hugh.” And while Grant quickly replied, “Likewise,” it turns out that Martin actually had some stories to back it up.

“I sent him fan mail as a 40-year-old man,” Martin says. “Recently.” And while Grant reveals that he was “very flattered” by it, Martin wasn’t done. “But every time I met Hugh, he’s very grumpy,” Martin continues. “He’s like, ‘whatever rock star, f–k off,’ and then starts flirting with your other half. This is true.”

And while Grant pretends to be indifferent about Martin’s fangirl moment, the actual story has a happy ending.

“About two years ago, this was after A Very British Scandal, I thought, you know what? I’m going to tell Hugh that I think he’s wonderful,” Martin says. “I’ve loved his work ever since he started 45 years ago. I really have. And after British Scandal and Paddington 2, I think I just wrote, ‘Hey, I love you.’ And he replied and was very gracious.”

“I don’t come out of this too badly,” Grant jokes.

Check out the hilarious moment in the clip above now.

