Search

Discover

NEWS

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reprise their Grease characters for the first time ever

By EW/Sydney Bucksbaum • December 16, 2019

Calling all Grease fans —

get ready for the ultimate case of nostalgia.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunited to reprise their iconic characters this weekend for a special “Meet n’ Grease” sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday, the first of three planned special screening events. Newton-John wore Sandy’s yellow skirt and white blouse while Travolta wore all black with a leather jacket to become Danny once more, both dressed as their characters for very the first time since Grease debuted over 40 years ago in 1978.

Newton-John shared a photo of the incredible moment while backstage at the event. “First time in costume since we made the movie ! So excited!!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

First time in costume since we made the movie ! So excited!!

A post shared by Olivia Newton-john (@therealonj) on Dec 13, 2019 at 5:11pm PST

And just like in the original movie, Newton-John had a costume change later in the evening when she swapped out the “good girl” look for her original leather jacket and black leggings after the sing-along for a Q&A with Travolta. The two actors joined fans in singing along to songs like “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Sandy,” and “Greased Lightning.”

Both original Grease stars are scheduled to appear at the next “Meet n’ Grease” event in Tampa on Dec. 14 and Jacksonville on Dec. 15.

2 4 3
  1. magas11973
    magas11973 I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Last month my pay check of nearly 30 k$.This online work is like draw straight-arrow and earn money. Do not go to office.I do not claim to be others,I just work. You will call yourself after doing this JOB,It’s a REAL job.Will be very lucky to refer to this WEBSITE.I hope,you can find something,Simply go to the below………Start today>>> www.snagwiki.com
    ...show more
  2. noyal25210
    noyal25210 Start getting paid every month online from home more than $15k just by doing very simple and easy job from home. Last month i have earned $17954 from this online job just by giving this 2 hrs a day using my laptop. I am now a good online earner. Get this job you guys also and start earning money online right now by follow details Here══════❥❥❥❥❥ www.Geosalary.com
    ...show more
  3. momlasitro
    momlasitro w­h­At S­c­ott r­e­p­l­i­e­d ­i ­d­i­d­n't ­ev­e­n ­k­n­ow t­h­At ­A st­Ay ­At ­h­o­m­e ­m­o­m ­c­A­n ­g­et ­p­A­i­d $5864 ­i­n 1 ­m­o­nt­h ­o­n t­h­e ­c­o­m­put­er. ­d­i­d y­ou ­l­o­o­k ­At t­h­is s­it­e ­l­i­n­k ­g­o t­o t­h­is s­it­e ­h­o­m­e t­A­b ­f­or ­m­or­e ­d­et­A­i­l...www.online-3.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.