Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reprise their Grease characters for the first time ever

get ready for the ultimate case of nostalgia.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunited to reprise their iconic characters this weekend for a special “Meet n’ Grease” sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday, the first of three planned special screening events. Newton-John wore Sandy’s yellow skirt and white blouse while Travolta wore all black with a leather jacket to become Danny once more, both dressed as their characters for very the first time since Grease debuted over 40 years ago in 1978.

Newton-John shared a photo of the incredible moment while backstage at the event. “First time in costume since we made the movie ! So excited!!” she wrote.

And just like in the original movie, Newton-John had a costume change later in the evening when she swapped out the “good girl” look for her original leather jacket and black leggings after the sing-along for a Q&A with Travolta. The two actors joined fans in singing along to songs like “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Sandy,” and “Greased Lightning.”

Both original Grease stars are scheduled to appear at the next “Meet n’ Grease” event in Tampa on Dec. 14 and Jacksonville on Dec. 15.