Wage War on Their Rise and the Importance of Mental Health

By SPIN Staff • March 08, 2022

At the end of the episode, the band performed “Circle the Drain.”

On the latest episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps sat down with Florida-based metal outfit Wage War. In their conversation, the band outlined their rise and growth as artists. They also discussed the importance of mental health and it guided their new album, Manic, which was released last fall. At the end of the episode, the band performed “Circle the Drain.”

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell and many, many more.

In the previous episode, Lipps Zoomed with Joe Newman and Gus Unger-Hamilton of veteran British indie rock band alt-J. During their conversation, they traced the band’s origins from their 2007 formation and their mutual love of Larry David. Their new album, The Dream, was released on February 11. Alt-J is currently on tour in the U.S.

Every week, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, etc.). Listen to the full episode with Wage War below.

 

The post Wage War on Their Rise and the Importance of Mental Health appeared first on SPIN.

