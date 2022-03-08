Search

Discover

NEWS

Arcade Fire continue to tease new material with sheet music and postcards

By NME/Sam Moore • March 08, 2022

Fans have been sharing their mail from the band online

Arcade Fire are continuing their cryptic build-up to the possible release of new music by sending out more postcards containing sheet music to their fans.

Fresh speculation about the follow-up album to the band’s 2017 LP ‘Everything Now’ was sparked earlier this month after Arcade Fire fans began sharing images of mysterious postcards that they’d been sent in the mail.

The postcards in question feature the words “we missed you” and a stave filled with musical notes, as well as a hand-drawn illustration of an eye which is currently serving as Arcade Fire’s profile picture on their social media channels and has also been spotted on posters in cities such as London and Toronto.

Further cryptic postcards have now been sent out to members of Arcade Fire’s fanbase, featuring different musical notes on a stave – you can see images of the cards in question below.

 

 

 

Postcards in America! from arcadefire

 

One fan has performed the notes from the sheet music featured on each of the four postcards that have been sent out by Arcade Fire so far in a bid to decipher more about their new material – you can hear the tracks below.

Arcade Fire’s last official music release was the 45-minute song ‘Memories of the Age of Anxiety’, which was released in April 2021 for a meditation and sleep app.

Back in October 2020, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler told Rick Rubin on his Broken Record podcast that he’d written “two or three” Arcade Fire albums during the COVID-19-enforced lockdown.

“We had been writing for a year and were doing our first session towards the record when COVID came down,” he said, adding: “I’ve just been writing, like I can’t remember a time where I’ve written more.”

The post Arcade Fire continue to tease new material with sheet music and postcards appeared first on NME.

0 3
  1. sakenij251
    sakenij251 I make 85 dollars each hour for working an online job at home. dso I never thought I can do it but my best friend makes 10000 bucks every month working this job and she recommended me to learn more about it. The potential with this is endless...>>> www.pays11.com
    ...show more
  2. jekorek113
    jennifer I make more then $12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 11 to 12 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it… :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> www.worksful.com
    ...show more
  3. MganMgan
    mgan Google pay 97$ per hour my last pay check was $8500 working 1o hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it outit.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> workbz.com/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.