Watch Vince Staples’ Surrealist Video for ‘Magic’

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • March 07, 2022

The rapper’s second album is due for release this April

Long Beach rapper Vince Staples debuted the video for the first single, “Magic,” off his forthcoming album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

 

The “Magic” video was filmed by Prettybird directing duo Kenten from a surrealist perspective. “I think it’ll put the listener in a good state of mind,” Staples says of the video. “The mood of it defines the project.”

“Magic” was produced by Mustard, and the message is how Staples was able to overcome his inner-city blues and his acknowledgment that some of his peers who don’t want to see him win.

Ramona Park Broke My Heart is set to release in April via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records. It will follow the rapper’s 2021 self-titled LP, which was produced by Kenny Beats. Staples most recently released his debut graphic novel, Limbo Beach, via Z2 comics.

Last month, Staples kicked off his supporting stint on Tyler, the Creator’s North American tour. Staples will be appearing year’s Coachella on April 17 and 24.

