The Weeknd to Appear on Upcoming Episode of The Simpsons

The Weeknd has seemingly confirmed rumors that he will make a guest appearance on ‘The Simpsons’ later this month. The pop star retweeted a fan account’s post detailing his appearance on the show as a character named “Orion Hughes,” confirming the cameo.

proud of this one https://t.co/8tdTSdd7Pl — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 6, 2022

The forthcoming episode, titled “Bart the Cool Kid” will air on March 20 as the 15th episode in the show’s 33rd season. Further details of the character and episode are yet to be shared. Michael Rapaport will also guest star on the episode as food truck owner Mike Wegman.

The cartoon classic has recruited many artists in the past for musical performances, dating back to the show’s inception in 1989. Guest appearances have included classics like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aerosmith, and Paul McCartney. Recently, Bad Bunny and Weezer have made appearances. The Weeknd is sure to continue The Simpsons’ long tradition of incorporating current popular culture into the comedic quality of their episode.

The Weeknd released his latest album, Dawn FM, in January and recently detailed his upcoming tour ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ with Doja Cat, meaning the appearance comes at a moment of cultural relevancy for the pop act. Tickets for the tour are available on The Weeknd’s website here.

