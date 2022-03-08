Alanis Morissette Details Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour

In the belated celebration of Jagged Little Pill‘s 25th birthday (alongside a Broadway musical, HBO documentary series, and remastering), Alanis Morissette announced North American dates for its anniversary tour. The album’s anniversary was actually in 2020, but…you know.

The dates follow her sold-out 2021 run, and this year’s tour will kick off on July 10 in Ottawa. Garbage is set to open for Morissette throughout North America, while Beth Orton will support on the European leg.

The public ticket sale begins at 10 am local time on Friday, March 11.

Along with detailing her tour, Morissette will release her latest track, “Olive Branch,” also this Friday. The song was co-written by Morissette and Michael Farrell, and produced by Michael Farrell and Henrik Jakobsson.

Alanis Morisette Tour Dates

North American Dates:

July 10 – Ottawa – “Ottawa Bluesfest”

*July 12 – Montreal – Bell Centre

July 13 – London, Ontario – “Rock the Park Fest”

*July 17 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

*July 19 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

**July 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

*July 23 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

*July 24 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

*July 27 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

*July 28 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

*July 31 – Vancouver, BC- Rogers Arena

*Aug 2 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

*Aug 4 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

***Aug 6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

*Garbage appearing

**Special guest to be announced June 25

*** Special guest to be announced June 3

European Dates:

*June 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

*June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

*June 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

*June 16 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

*June 19 – Glasgow, UK – OVO HYDRO

*June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

*June 23 – Birmingham, UK – United Arena

*June 24 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

*June 25 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

*June 28 – London, UK – The 02

*June 29 – London, UK – The 02

*Beth Orton appearing

