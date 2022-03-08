Blink-182’s Travis Barker is developing a new reality TV series, ‘Inked And Iced’

Travis Barker is reportedly developing a new TV series based on tattoos and diamond dental implants.

According to Deadline, the unscripted reality series – titled Inked And Iced – will follow the Blink-182 drummer on his new business venture with the so-called “diamond dentist” Dr. Tom Connelly.

It’ll see musicians and celebrities undergoing high-end diamond dental implant procedures as they simultaneously receive full-body tattoos – all while under anaesthesia.

Barker has teamed up with Bullish Content and This Is Just A Test Media to develop the upcoming series. An air date is not yet known.

“Inked And Iced is about self-expression, the human body as an art canvas, capitalism, eccentricity and entrepreneurship,” Aengus James of This Is Just A Test Media said in a statement.

“Travis is a genius. It’s the kind of out-of-the-box programming that Paul [Lima] is tremendous at developing.”

Bullish Content’s Paul Lima added: “We’re thrilled to be following Travis and this innovative business as it launches and grows.”

Barker previously appeared in the MTV reality series Meet The Barkers, which ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2006. He is also set to feature in the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu series, having announced his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian last October.

In terms of music, Travis Barker has recently collaborated with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Willow and Yungblud. A new Blink-182 album is also in the works, the drummer confirmed in 2021.

