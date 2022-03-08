Search

Discover

NEWS

Blink-182’s Travis Barker is developing a new reality TV series, ‘Inked And Iced’

By NME/Tom Skinner • March 08, 2022

The show is "about self-expression, the human body as an art canvas, capitalism, eccentricity and entrepreneurship"

Travis Barker is reportedly developing a new TV series based on tattoos and diamond dental implants.

According to Deadline, the unscripted reality series – titled Inked And Iced – will follow the Blink-182 drummer on his new business venture with the so-called “diamond dentist” Dr. Tom Connelly.

It’ll see musicians and celebrities undergoing high-end diamond dental implant procedures as they simultaneously receive full-body tattoos – all while under anaesthesia.

Barker has teamed up with Bullish Content and This Is Just A Test Media to develop the upcoming series. An air date is not yet known.

Inked And Iced is about self-expression, the human body as an art canvas, capitalism, eccentricity and entrepreneurship,” Aengus James of This Is Just A Test Media said in a statement.

Travis Barker
Travis Barker. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images

“Travis is a genius. It’s the kind of out-of-the-box programming that Paul [Lima] is tremendous at developing.”

Bullish Content’s Paul Lima added: “We’re thrilled to be following Travis and this innovative business as it launches and grows.”

Barker previously appeared in the MTV reality series Meet The Barkers, which ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2006. He is also set to feature in the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu series, having announced his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian last October.

In terms of music, Travis Barker has recently collaborated with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Willow and Yungblud. A new Blink-182 album is also in the works, the drummer confirmed in 2021.

The post Blink-182’s Travis Barker is developing a new reality TV series, ‘Inked And Iced’ appeared first on NME.

4 5 4
  1. sakenij251
    sakenij251 I make 85 dollars each hour for working an online job at home. dso I never thought I can do it but my best friend makes 10000 bucks every month working this job and she recommended me to learn more about it. The potential with this is endless...>>> www.pays11.com
    ...show more
  2. sakenij251
    sakenij251 I make 85 dollars each hour for working an online job at home. dso I never thought I can do it but my best friend makes 10000 bucks every month working this job and she recommended me to learn more about it. The potential with this is endless...>>> www.pays11.com
    ...show more
  3. jekorek113
    jennifer I make more then $12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 11 to 12 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it… :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> www.worksful.com
    ...show more
  4. MganMgan
    mgan Google pay 97$ per hour my last pay check was $8500 working 1o hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it outit.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> workbz.com/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.