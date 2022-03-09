King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Tease First Double LP With 18-Minute Single

Australian psychedelic rock titans King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced their first double album, Omnium Gatherum, in tandem with the release of its 18-minute first single, “The Dripping Tap.” Although the new LP will be available for pre-order on March 22, no release date has been revealed yet other than that it “is coming soon” via Gizzard’s own KGLW label.

“The Dripping Tap,” which made its live debut during a March 5 show in Melbourne, is a major-key ripper with several extensively jammed-out sections. Multi-instrumentalist Ambrose Kenny-Smith handles vocals at first, before frontman Stu Mackenzie takes over with a rapid-fire refrain as the song catches fire: “left the tap on / swamping out of the sink / left the tap on / agua flowin’ in.”

“This recording session felt significant,” Mackenzie says. “Significant because it was the first time all six Gizzards had gotten together after an extraordinarily long time in lockdown. Significant because it produced the longest studio recording we’ve ever released. Significant because [I think] it’s going to change the way we write and record music — at least for a while. A turning point. A touchstone. I think we’re entering into our ‘jammy period.’ It feels good.”

A full tracklist for Omnium Gatherum is pending, although Gizzard has played several other new songs aside from “The Dripping Tap” live in the past few days, including the thrash-y “Gaia,” the jolly, near yacht-rock of “The Garden Goblin” and the fantasy-themed, keyboard-flecked “Magenta Mountain,” which builds to a heavy finish.

Beginning March 19 at Lollapalooza Argentina in Buenos Aires, the band will embark on a 2022 world tour that will last through the end of October. Highlights of the itinerary include an appearance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival next month, five sold-out shows in six nights at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival in early June, an Oct. 10-11 run at Red Rocks outside Denver that sold out in 48 hours and Gizzard’s biggest New York-area show to date at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium on October 21.

