‘Peaky Blinders’ fans celebrate Tom Hardy’s return as Alfie Solomons

By NME/Adam Starkey • March 07, 2022

Spoilers ahead for ‘Peaky Blinders’ season six episode two

After his return was confirmed in promotional trailers, Tom Hardy’s character Alfie Solomons has made his first appearance in Peaky Blinders season six.

Despite having been shot in the face in season four by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), the season five finale confirmed Solomons was still alive and secretly living in Margate. He didn’t survive without injury though, having gone blind in one eye.

In the second episode of season six, Shelby visited Solomons and convinced him to go into business together to sell opium abroad to help “shift the balance of power” against Jack Nelson (James Frecheville).

It was Solomons’ preoccupation with opera, however, which provided the character’s standout line: “I always thought opera was just fat people fucking shouting.” You can check out some reactions below.

 

 

 

 

 

The episode also marked the return of Oswald Mosley, played by Sam Claflin, as he was preparing the lighting for his fascist rally.

Peaky Blinders comes to an end with season six, with spin-offs and a feature-length film already in the pipeline.

Speaking to NME about season six, show creator Steven Knight said: “I’m seeing this as the end of the beginning rather than the beginning of the end.”

In NME’s first look review of the final season, it reads: “Impressively, there’s nothing about the return of Peaky Blinders that feels forced, contrived – and that hasn’t always been the case in the five-preceding series. These are characters in which so much has been invested, and yet whose stories still have so much to play out.

“Best of all, we’ve got the return of Jewish mafioso Alfie Solomons still to come. We might just be an hour into the most keenly anticipated finale of 2022, but we’re to a start as impressive as any of Tommy’s prized mares.”

Peaky Blinders season six continues on BBC One on Sunday (March 13) at 9pm.

The post ‘Peaky Blinders’ fans celebrate Tom Hardy’s return as Alfie Solomons appeared first on NME.

