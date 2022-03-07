Phoebe Bridgers Shares Haunting Cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’

Phoebe Bridgers shared a cover of Billie Eilish‘s “When The Party’s Over” on her inaugural episode of Saddest Factory Radio on SiriusXM Thursday night. She stayed true to the moody original, singing mournfully atop sparse piano.

“When The Party’s Over” originally came out in 2018 and was the second single off Eilish’s Grammy-winning debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?

Listen to Bridgers’ cover below.

Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Radio is named after the record label she founded in late 2020. When she revealed her latest endeavour, the singer-songwriter said “the vision of the label is simple: good songs, regardless of genre.” The first artist signed to the label was Claud, followed by MUNA and Charlie Hickey.

After announcing it earlier this week, Bridgers spoke with Rolling Stone about her goal for the radio show. “My favorite way to consume music is incidentally,” she divulged. “I hope I can offer something like that to people who tune in.”

“In my personal life, I have always had a radio show,” Bridgers added. “Punishing my friends on road trips with hours of dirges and ambient music, I can’t wait to do it professionally.”

Saddest Factory Radio airs the first Thursday of every month on SiriusXM.

