Lady Gaga Announces Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour

Having rescheduled the entire trek twice the last two years, Lady Gaga is finally set to embark on her worldwide stadium run this summer.

The Chromatica Ball 14-city stint is presented via Live Nation. Gaga will kick off the long-awaited tour on July 17 in Düsseldorf. After dates in Stockholm, Paris, Arnhem, London, and Toronto, she’ll hit some of the biggest stadiums in the U.S. including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston, and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The tour is in support of her 2020 album Chromatica, which she was initially set to support in a stadium tour in 2020. In addition to the dates announced prior to the pandemic, this year’s run includes eight new cities. After another pushing back the dates again in 2021, Gaga is ready to perform fan-favorite hits and the first-ever, public live performances of Chromatica this summer.

Lady Gaga Tour Dates

7/17 Düsseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel- Arena

7/21 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena

7/24 Paris, FR Stade de France

7/26 Arnhem, NL GelreDome

7/29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

8/08 Washington, DC Nationals Park

8/11 East Rutherford, NJ Metlife Stadium

8/15 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

8/19 Boston, MA Fenway Park

8/23 Dallas, TX Globe Life Field

8/26 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

9/8 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

9/10 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

