James Gunn supports Pete Davidson after Kanye West’s controversial ‘Eazy’ video

James Gunn has defended Pete Davidson after Kanye West shared the music video for ‘Eazy’, where a Claymation character bearing a likeness to the comedian is buried alive.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday (March 3), the Guardians Of The Galaxy director wrote: “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender, and funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

Davidson worked with Gunn on The Suicide Squad, where he had a small role as mercenary Richard “Dick” Hertz.

The tweet was “liked” by West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian – who is currently dating Davidson.

In the track ‘Eazy’, featuring The Game, West makes a direct reference to Davidson (“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”).

The track’s video also shows a Claymation version of the comedian being buried in a bed of soil with his head exposed. After a rose bush grows from his head, West is seen trimming the roses with a pair of gardening shears.

A title card at the end of the video reads: “Everyone lived happily ever after, except Skete you know who – JK he’s fine.” The rapper has previously referred to Davidson as “Skete” on multiple occasions.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kardashian has been granted single status by a judge as she looks to finalise her divorce from West. She’s now able to change her legal surname from Kardashian-West back to Kardashian.

Details concerning child custody and property are yet to be resolved, however, with the divorce case not expected to be finalised immediately. The next hearing in the case will be held on August 5.

Kardashian filed for divorce at the start of 2021 after almost seven years of marriage to West, with sources calling the split “amicable”.

