Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Latest Single ‘Poster Child’

Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ first album in six years (and first with guitarist John Frusciante in 16 years) is out in less than a month. Today, the veteran rockers shared “Poster Child,” the second single from Unlimited Love, which sounds exactly what you’d expect a traditional mid-tempo Chili Peppers song to sound like. The Chili Peppers released “Black Summer” last month.

A little over two years after the band reunited with on-again, off-again guitarist Frusciante, for his third stint in the Chili Peppers. Red Hot Chili Peppers parted ways with Josh Klinghoffer, who was their guitarist for a decade, upon Frusciante’s return. Klinghoffer has since released several solo albums and tours with Pearl Jam.

Unlimited Love also saw the band reunite with longtime producer Rick Rubin after their previous album, The Getaway, was produced by Danger Mouse.

The band will be hitting the road in North America and Europe for an extensive tour that will see them play stadiums in the U.S. It will be their biggest (venue-wise) tour in the U.S.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love will be released on April 1 on Warner Records. You can pre-order the album here.

