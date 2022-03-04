Kevin Morby Announces New Album This Is A Photograph

Kevin Morby announced his new album This Is A Photograph set to be released on May 13 via the label Dead Oceans.

To accompany the album announcement, Morby also shared the album’s title track and accompanying video. In the title track, Morby sings in a spoken word fashion over a rustic guitar riff that crescendos into a funky breakdown. The video features vintage pictures from Morby’s life and family, flashing before the audience in a montage. Inspiration for this concept came from Morby flipping through a box of family photos in the basement of his Kansas City childhood home while his father was sick in the hospital.

When discussing the track, Morby says: “It’s about the battle every family faces, that of chasing the clock, to live our lives and hold onto one another for as long as possible. That, and, the dreams that come with being a young family in America and where those dreams eventually end up.”

Shortly after the release of the new album, Morby plans on an international tour kicking off on May 20 in Madrid. The European leg of the tour extends throughout late September with the North American portion beginning in San Francisco on September 29. More information can be found below.

KEVIN MORBY TOUR DATES

Fri. May 20 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas

Sat. May 21 – Biarritz, FR @ L’Atabal

Sun. May 22 – Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

Mon. May 23 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Tue. May 24 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

Wed. May 25 – Köln, DE @ Kulturekirche

Thu. May 26 – Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma

Sat. May 28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake at Brockwell Park

Sun. May 29 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Mon. May 30 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Tue. May 31 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Wed. Jun. 1 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Fri. Jun. 3- Angers, FR @ Levitation

Sat. Jun. 4 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

Mon. Jun. 5 – Lille, FR @ Aéronef

Sun. Jul. 3 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Summer

Mon. Jul. 4 – Terni, IT @ Anfifteatro Romano

Wed. Jul. 6 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara

Thu. Jul. 7 – Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub

Fri. Jul. 8 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

Sat. Jul. 9 – Zittau, DE @ Lonesome Lake Festival

Mon. Jul. 11 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

Tue. Jul. 12 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

Wed. Jul. 13 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

Fri. Jul. 15 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

Sun. Aug. 21 – Erlanger, DE @ Ewerk

Mon. Aug. 22 – Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee

Wed. Aug. 24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Punpehuset

Sat. Aug. 27 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

Mon. Aug. 28 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

Wed. Aug. 31 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Sat. Sept. 3 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sun. Sept. 4 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

Mon. Sept. 5 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

Tue. Sept. 6 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

Wed. Sept. 7 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

Wed. Sept. 28 – Sonoma, CA @ Historic Redwood Barn *

Thu. Sept. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

Sat. Oct. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

Mon. Oct. 3 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

Wed. Oct. 5 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

Mon. Oct. 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

Tue. Oct. 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub *

Wed. Oct. 12 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater *

Fri. Oct. 14 – Memphis, TN @ The Bluff *

Sat. Oct. 15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

Sun. Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

Tue. Oct. 18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *

Thu. Oct. 20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Fri. Oct. 21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

Sat. Oct. 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

Mon. Oct. 24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

Tue. Oct. 25 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall %

Wed. Oct. 26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall %

Fri. Oct. 28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

Sat. Oct. 29 – Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag %

Mon. Oct. 31 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre %

Tue. Nov. 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

Wed. Nov. 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe %

Thu. Nov. 3 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon %

Sat. Nov. 5 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre %

Sun. Nov. 6 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %

Tue. Nov. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The CommonWealth Room %

Thu. Nov. 10 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

Fri. Nov. 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox %

Sat. Nov. 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre %

* w/ Cassandra Jenkins

% w/ Coco

