The Rolling Stones Announce 60th Anniversary Tour

Probably not even The Rolling Stones would’ve believed you if you said in 1962 that they would be embarking on their 60th-anniversary tour in 2022. Steve Jordan will fill in for the late, great Charlie Watts on drums.

The Stones are performing in 14 European cities this June and July. Kicking off in Madrid, the UK rockers are scheduled to return Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium for the first time in over 50 years. They’ll also stop in Munich, Amsterdam, Vienna, Paris, Stockholm, and more.

All ticket information can be found on the Stones’ website. The tour is produced by Concerts West/AEG Presents, and follows the band’s 2021 sold-out U.S. fall stadium No Filter tour.

The Rolling Stones Tour Dates

JUNE

WED 1 – MADRID, SPAIN @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

SUN 5 – MUNICH, GERMANY @ Olympic Stadium

THU 9 – LIVERPOOL, UK @ Anfield Stadium

MON 13 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

FRI 17 – BERN, SWITZERLAND @ Wankdorf Stadium

TUE 21 – MILAN, ITALY @ San Siro Stadium

SAT 25 – LONDON, UK @ American Express presents BST Hyde Park

JULY

SUN 3 – LONDON, UK @ American Express presents BST Hyde Park

MON 11 -BRUSSELS, BELGIUM @ King Baudouin Stadium

FRI 15 – VIENNA, AUSTRIA @ Ernst Happel Stadium

TUE 19 – LYON, FRANCE @ Groupama Stadium

SAT 23 – PARIS, FRANCE @ Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

WED 27 – GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY @ Veltins-Arena

SUN 31 – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN @ Friends Arena

