Bikini Kill Detail 2022 Summer Tour

Bikini Kill is kicking off their long-awaited international tour next month.

The run was initially set for 2020, but the rescheduled run has a handful of new shows throughout the U.S. and Europe. Fans can purchase tour tickets now.

Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox, and guitarist Erica DawnLyle are returning to where they first started as a band, Olympia, Washington. The two-night, sold-out stint will benefit Interfaith Works Nightly Shelter.

Bikini Kill Tour Dates

4/26: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s w/ Bleached

4/29: Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre w/ Bleached

5/2: Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre w/ Hunx and his Punx

5/4: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater w/ Hunx and his Punx

5/5: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace w/ Hunx and his Punx

5/7: Austin, TX @ The Mohawk w/ Hunx and his Punx

5/8: Austin, TX @ The Mohawk w/ Pleasure Venom

5/9: Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum w/ Hunx and his Punx

5/27: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Clubspace w/ Glass Body

5/28: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Clubspace w/ Las Nubes

5/29: Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

5/31: St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/3: Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera

6/5: Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini w/ Big Joanie

6/6: Milan, Italy @ Magnolia w/ Big Joanie

6/8: Paris, France @ Trabendo w/ Big Joanie

6/9: Paris, France @ Trabendo w/ Big Joanie

6/10: Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique w/ Big Joanie

6/12: Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow w/ Problem Patterns

6/13: London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse w/ Snoozers

6/23: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle w/ H.C. McEntire

6/24: Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater w/ H.C. McEntire

6/25: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel w/ H.C. McEntire

6/27: Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine w/ Hurry Up

6/28: Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall w/ Hurry Up

6/30: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works w/ Hurry Up

7/1: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern w/ Hurry Up

7/3: Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown

7/8: New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17 w/ Ribbon Stage

7/11: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Brontez Purnell

7/12: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall w/ Brontez Purnell

7/15: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre w/ Brontez Purnell

7/16: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington w/ Brontez Purnell

7/18: Montreal, QC @ M Telus w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

7/19: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

7/20: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

7/22: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre w/ Donkey Bugs

7/23: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre w/ XV + CB Radio Gorgeous

7/24: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater w/ Pineapple RNR

8/5: Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

8/7: Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus w/ Snoozers

8/8: Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan w/ Snoozers

8/10: Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival

8/11: Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

8/12-14: Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

9/8: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Table Sugar

9/9: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Lithics

9/11: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Table Sugar

9/12: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Mecca Normal

9/15: Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria w/ Mecca Normal

9/17: Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park w/ Table Sugar

The post Bikini Kill Detail 2022 Summer Tour appeared first on SPIN.