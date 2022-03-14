Yeah Yeah Yeahs Tease First New Music in More Than Nine Years

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are heading back to the UK for the first time in more than nine years this summer, and it looks like they’re taking some new music with them. In a statement about the shows, the band wrote:

“OK UK! We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy shit are we ready to play our hearts out for you!! Yeah it’s been 9 years since we’ve graced your club stages! Yeah we’ve got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you! Yeah the bill is so MAJOR with Dry Cleaning and Anika in London and English Teacher in Manchester. Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in ’02!! Yeah let’s not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don’t love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs plan to play at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on June 5th, with special guest English Teacher, and June 7th at O2 Academy Brixton in London with Dry Cleaning and Anika as support. The new songs will be the band’s first new music since 2013’s Mosquito.

Tickets go on sale for both shows this Friday, March 18th, at 9 a.m. GMT. Get more info here.

