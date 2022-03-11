Yungblud Shares ‘The Funeral’ Video With Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Cameo

Yungblud has shared a new single and electrifying accompanying video for “The Funeral.” The video kicks off with Sharon Osbourne in the frame, laying in a coffin decked out in opulent jewelry, as Ozzy Osbourne stands at her side. Next, the video quickly cuts to a fast-paced montage of shots including high-energy live performances, rowdy crowds, and fast cars.

The video comes after the artist had posted on social media teasing the track’s release for the past few days. The new song follows a single released by Yungblud earlier this year called “Fleabag.” The singles are not currently attached to a larger project, but with the extravagant videos and promotion of the two singles—the possibility of a larger-scale project looks promising

The video release also follows Yungblud’s album Weird! which was released in late 2020. Since then, the artist participated in the online event “A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day,” where he covered David Bowie’s song “Life on Mars.” The cover was later chosen to play as a soundtrack for NASA’s Perseverance rover landing on Mars.

In late 2021, Yungblud announced be will release a film collaboration for a short film based on one of his songs with Mercury Studios and Interscope Films.

