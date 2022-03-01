Bartees Strange Pays Homage to Loved Ones With A ‘Heavy Heart’

Bartees Strange released his label debut, “Heavy Heart,” and its music video, today.

Strange pays tribute to his grandfather and father in his first new music in over two years. He sings about the years of guilt that have piled up on him – as Strange has been succeeding as a touring musician, his grandfather recently passed away, his partner stays at home without him, and the guilt even stems back to his father’s sacrifices to build a better future for Strange.

The Missy Dabice-directed video follows Strange bearing his grandfather and father’s clothes. Strange had previously released Say Goodbye To Pretty Boy in 2020, and his proper debut Live Forever the same year.

Alongside unveiling “Heavy Heart,” Strange detailed his debut UK and European headline tour. He is set to perform throughout July, and tickets for the European leg go on sale at 10 a.m. local on Friday, Mar. 4. For U.S. fans, Strange is scheduled to open for Car Seat Headrest’s tour beginning later this month, which runs until mid-May.

Bartees Strange Tour Dates

Mar 16 – SAINT PAUL, MN, Palace Theatre *

Mar 17 – MILWAUKEE, WI, Pabst Theater *

Mar 18 – CHICAGO, IL, The Vic Theatre *

Mar 19 – CHICAGO, IL, The Vic Theatre *

Mar 20 – DETROIT, MI, Majestic Theatre *

Mar 22 – TORONTO, ON, The Danforth Music Hall *

Mar 23 – TORONTO, ON, The Danforth Music Hall *

Mar 25 – NORTH ADAMS, MA, Mass MOCA *

Mar 26 – BOSTON, MA, House Of Blues Boston *

Mar 27 – PORTLAND, ME, State Theatre *

Mar 29 – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *

Mar 30 – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *

Mar 31 – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *

April 1 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Franklin Music Hall *

April 2 – WASHINGTON, DC, The Anthem *

April 4 – CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, Jefferson Theater *

April 5 – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel *

April 7 – RALEIGH, NC, The Ritz *

April 8 – COLUMBIA, DC, The Senate *

April 9 – ATLANTA, GA, Tabernacle *

April 10 – NASHVILLE, TN, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

April 22 – SEATTLE, WA, Paramount Theatre *

April 23 – PORTLAND, OR, Roseland Theater *

April 24 – EUGENE, CA, Mcdonald Theater *

April 26 – SACRAMENTO, CA, Ace of Spades *

April 27 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Warfield *

April 29 – SAN DIEGO, CA, House of Blues San Diego *

April 30 – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern *

May 1 – PHOENIX, AZ, The Van Buren *

May 4 – AUSTIN, TX, Stubbs BBQ *

May 5 – HOUSTON, TX, White Oak Music Hall *

May 6 – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater *

May 7 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, Tower Theatre *

May 8 – KANSAS CITY, MO, Grinders KC *

May 10 – DENVER, CO, Ogden Theatre *

May 11 – BOULDER, CO, Fox Theatre *

May 13 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Kilby Block Party

July 3 – WERCHTER, BE, Rock Werchter 2022

July 4 – COLOGNE, DE, Helios37

July 5 – HAMBURG, DE, Molotow

July 7 – BERLIN, DE, Badehaus

July 9 – MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival 2022

July 11 – MUNICH, DE, Milla

July 12 – FRIBOURG, CH, Festival Les Georges

July 13 – REES-HALDERN, NL, Haldern Pop Bar

July 14 – AMSTERDAM, NL, Upstairs @ Paradiso

July 16 – LEEDS, GB, Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

July 17 – MANCHESTER, GB, Night & Day Café

July 19 – CARDIFF, GB, Clwb Ifor Bach

July 20 – BRIGHTON, GB, Patterns

July 21 – LONDON, GB, Powerhaus

July 22 – SUFFOLK, GB, Latitude Festival

* w/ Car Seat Headrest

The post Bartees Strange Pays Homage to Loved Ones With A ‘Heavy Heart’ appeared first on SPIN.