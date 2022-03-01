Search

‘South Park’ prepares for nuclear war in new promo clip

By NME/Ella Kemp • March 01, 2022

"We are going to be prepared"

South Park has released a trailer for their new episode titled ‘Back to the Cold War’, seemingly preparing for nuclear war.

While the clip does not explicitly mention the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the teaser seems to respond to current events as it sees Mr. Mackey arguing the case for a seventh nuclear emergency drill in two days, as he says: “We are going to be prepared.”

The guidance counsellor is also questioned by PC Principal for requesting budget space for “a bomb shelter and 20 VHS copies of Red Dawn“.

“VHS is still really the best format when you think about it,” Mackey responds.

Watch the clip here:

However, the logline for the episode reads: “A lot is riding on Butter’s ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.”

‘Back to the Cold War’ will air on Comedy Central this Wednesday (March 2) at 8pm.

Meanwhile, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are teaming up with Kendrick Lamar on a forthcoming live-action comedy.

The untitled film – which begins production this spring – will see the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.

“On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanising audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience,” Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said in a statement.

The post 'South Park' prepares for nuclear war in new promo clip appeared first on NME.

