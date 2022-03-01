Search

Discover

NEWS

‘The Batman’: Zoë Kravitz “interpreted” Catwoman as bisexual

By NME/Ella Kemp • March 01, 2022

"She has an intimacy with that character," said director Matt Reeves

The Batman star Zoë Kravitz has said she “interpreted” her version of Catwoman as bisexual.

The actor, who stars opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman in Matt Reeves’ new film, recently discussed a scene in which her character Catwoman/Selina Kyle calls her friend Anika her “baby”.

Pedestrian asked Kravitz whether this scene pointed to Selina’s bisexuality, to which Kravitz replied: “That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship.”

The journalist interviewing Kravitz then expressed happiness that a film was finally portraying Catwoman as bisexual, and Kravitz said she agreed.

Batman Catwoman The Batman

“[The film is] very true to the character of Selina Kyle,” Reeves told the same publication. “She’s not yet Catwoman, but all the elements of how she’s going to become Catwoman are there.

“And in terms of her relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoë very early on and one of the things she said which I loved was that: ‘She’s drawn to strays because she was a stray and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore, and Anika is like a stray and she loves her. She actually represents this connection that she has to her mother who she lost, who was a stray anymore’.”

He added: “So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”

In a four-star review of The BatmanNME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too.

“Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays him with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody.”

The post ‘The Batman’: Zoë Kravitz “interpreted” Catwoman as bisexual appeared first on NME.

1 3 3
  1. minifoj636
    jassica I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here's what I've been doing.. Copy HERE ===))> www.worksful.com
    ...show more
  2. RositaLettiere
    RositaLettiere I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I’ve been doing.. Copy HERE ===))> www.pays11.com
    ...show more
  3. KendallSlickKendallSlick
    KendallSlick I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online…Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here…................. www.livejob247.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.