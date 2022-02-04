Ahead of its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival later this month, the trailer for the upcoming Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ documentary has been revealed. Titled This Much I Know To Be True, it explores the inner workings behind their most-recent albums, Ghosteen and Carnage.

“I would have defined myself as a musician or a writer,” Cave says at the beginning of the new clip, “and I’m trying to wean myself off those definitions of myself that are about my occupation, and see myself as a person. … As a husband, and father, and friend, and citizen that makes music and writes stuff. Rather than the other way around.”

Directed by Andrew Dominik, This Much I Know To Be True, has yet to receive an official release date. It will premiere sometime between February 10-20 at the festival. Carnage was Cave and Ellis’ first record together, which was released last February. In 2019, Cave & The Bad Seeds released their most recent album, Ghosteen.

The long-time collaborative duo has been busy since the release of Carnage. Cave announced a memoir, the two detailed a spring tour that kicks off in March, and they teamed up for the soundtrack of another upcoming documentary about French nature.

The post Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Documentary appeared first on SPIN.