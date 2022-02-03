Listen to Sasami’s Rockin’ Serenade ‘Call Me Home’

Sasami has a new album on the way titled Squeeze. Today, she revealed its latest track, “Call Me Home.”

“‘Call Me Home’ is dedicated to anyone who has blown up their life just to remember what it’s like to feel something,” Sasami said in a statement. “It’s about the darkness of feeling nothing and the creeping ache of apathy that can swallow you whole if you let it. It’s about skipping town, driving all night and knowing you’ll always have a home to come back to.”

In addition to the release of “Call Me Home,” Sasami also detailed her spring headlining tour which includes supporting dates for Haim in the U.S. and Mitski in the EU. Sasami’s own tour kicks off in early March at The Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont, and concludes in mid-April at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Squeeze is set to release February 25 via Domino. The entirety was produced by Sasami herself, while Ty Segall lent a hand c0-producing a handful of tracks. Other notable contributors on Squeeze include Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, Christian Lee Hutson, Barishi, Moaning’s Pascal Stevenson, Jay Bellerose and No Home.

Sasami already released “Say It,” “The Greatest,” “Skin A Rat,” and “Sorry Entertainer” off Squeeze. The upcoming record follows her self-titled debut which was released on March 8, 2019.

Squeeze Track List

1. Skin A Rat

2. The Greatest

3. Say It

4. Call Me Home

5. Need It To Work

6. Tried To Understand

7. Make It Right

8. Sorry Entertainer

9. Squeeze (feat. No Home)

10. Feminine Water Turmoil

11. Not A Love Song

Sasami Tour Dates

3/4 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

3/5 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

3/6 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

3/8 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

3/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

3/11 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

3/21 – Nashville, TN @ The End

3/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

3/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

3/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

3/27 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

3/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/31 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

4/1 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

4/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/3 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

4/5 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

4/8 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

4/9 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

4/10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

4/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

4/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

4/21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory * – SOLD OUT

4/22 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *

4/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *

4/25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * -SOLD OUT

4/26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *

4/28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse * – SOLD OUT

4/29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

4/30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *

5/2 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix * – SOLD OUT

5/3 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *

5/4 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * – SOLD OUT

5/6 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *

5/7 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *

5/9 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol * – SOLD OUT

5/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega * – SOLD OUT

5/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Fallan

5/12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * – SOLD OUT

5/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik * – SOLD OUT

5/15 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria * – SOLD OUT

5/17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK * – SOLD OUT

5/18 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *

5/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom * – SOLD OUT

5/22 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion ^

5/24 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

5/25 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Ampitheatre ^

5/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6/1 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^

6/3 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6/4 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

6/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

6/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6/11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^

6/13 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^

6/14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ^

* w/ Mitski

^ w/ Haim

