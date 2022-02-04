Wallows Announce Sophomore Album, Release ‘Especially You’

Wallows have a new album on the way. Dylan Minnette and company have shared the details for their forthcoming second studio record, Tell Me That It’s Over. The band also shared the latest song from the album, “Especially You,” and its video.

“It’s about when you’re in the early stages of a relationship and you get so worried that the other person’s mind will change at the flip of a switch,” Minnette said in a statement about the meaning behind the song. “It’s about stressing over the smallest things for no reason, but it’s definitely self-aware about the fact that I’m doing this all to myself.”

Following their 2019 Nothing Happens, the new album is out on March 25 and is available for pre-order now. The 10-track record was produced by the multi-Grammy-Award-winning Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, HAIM, Adele). Tell Me That It’s Over‘s second song, “I Don’t Want To Talk,” released this past September.

Also in September, the rock band announced their 2022 tour, and today, they added on UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand dates. Special guests joining them on the road include Spill Tab, Jordana, May-A, and Hatchie.

Tell Me That It’s Over Track List

Hard to Believe

I Don’t Want to Talk

Especially You

At the End of the Day

Marvelous

Permanent Price

Missing Out

Hurts Me

That’s What I Get

Guitar Romantic Search Adventure

Wallows Tour Dates

2022

April 01 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

April 02 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum * (SOLD OUT)

April 03 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)

April 04 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)

April 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield * (SOLD OUT)

April 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield * (SOLD OUT)

April 08 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades * (SOLD OUT)

April 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren * (SOLD OUT)

April 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater * (SOLD OUT)

April 12 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

April 16 – Indio, CA – Coachella

April 23 – Indio, CA – Coachella

May 15 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +

May 16 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater + (SOLD OUT)

May 17 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum + (MORE TICKETS ADDED)

May 18 – Houston, TX – Lawn at White Oak Music Hall +

May 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy +

May 21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle +

May 23 – Orlando, FL – The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds +

May 24 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore +

May 26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live +

May 27 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre +

May 28 – Columbia, SC – The Senate + (SOLD OUT)

May 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore + (SOLD OUT)

May 31 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa * (SOLD OUT)

June 01 – Richmond, VA – The National * (SOLD OUT)

June 03 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! * (MORE TICKETS ADDED)

June 04 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

June 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre * (SOLD OUT)

June 07 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater *

June 09 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

June 10 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District * (MORE TICKETS ADDED)

June 11 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION *

June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

June 14 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 * (SOLD OUT)

June 15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 * (SOLD OUT)

June 16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 *

June 17 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 * (SOLD OUT)

June 19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival

June 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

June 22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner * (SOLD OUT)

June 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met *

June 25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY * (SOLD OUT)

June 26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY * (SOLD OUT)

June 27 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre *

June 29 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

July 01 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

July 02 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

August 26 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

August 27 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

August 28 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy

November 5 – Auckland, NZ – Auckland Town Hall

November 8 – Melbourne, AU – The Forum #

November 10 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre #

November 11 – Brisbane, AU – The Fortitude Music Hall #

2023

January 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre ^

January 10 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy ^

January 11 – Manchester, UK – Academy ^

January 13 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Academy ^

January 14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy ^

January 15 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy ^

January 17 – Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy ^

January 18 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton ^

January 21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivolivredenburg ^

January 22 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique ^

January 23 – Paris, FR – La Cigale ^

January 25 – Milan, IT – Magazzini Generali ^

January 26 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra ^

January 27 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle ^

January 29 – Berlin, DE – Astra ^

January 30 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall ^

January 31 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik ^

February 2 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega ^

February 3 – Stockholm, SE – Klubben Fryshuset ^

February 5 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena ^

New dates in BOLD

* w/ Spill Tab

+ w/ Jordana

# w/ Hatchie

^ w/ May-A

