Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Emo Girl’ Is A Valentine for Sharpie-Colored Hearts

By SPIN | Sarah Grant • February 04, 2022

Pop-punk song features Billie Eilish tour mate, WILLOW

It’s a new year and the newly-engaged Machine Gun Kelly seems to have a fresh outlook on life: Hello, world? You don’t fucking suck! MGK’s new song “emo girl” is the low-caps song for all of his high-caps feelings for his girl who still looks cute when she looks “half-dead.” WILLOW brings the pop-punk street cred and the one excellent line: “Holy fuck, I’m bleeding on your Blink tee.”

“emo girl” appears on MGK’s sixth album, mainstream sellout, which arrives March 25 (pre-order it here.) The album was executive produced by Blink-182 drummer and MGK collaborator, Travis Barker, who also played on WILLOW’s previously-released song “Transparent Soul,” from her fourth album, lately I feel EVERYTHING.

MGK is performing at this year’s NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas, and also has a show with Halsey ahead of the Super Bowl next week at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center).
 

