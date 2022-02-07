Nandi Bushell Finds ‘New Found Love For Rush’ With ‘Tom Sawyer’ Cover

Nandi Bushell is back! We last heard from the 11-year-old prodigy at the end of December, when she dipped her toe into dance music with an improvisation over Fatboy Slim’s “Right Here, Right Now.” Now, she’s getting back into the world of rock with a cover of Rush’s “Tom Sawyer.”

“This one is for you Professor Peart,” Nandi wrote in the YouTube description. “I wanted to try a @rush song that would really challenge me. I watched an interview were the Professor said Tom Sawyer ‘remains so difficult to play’. So I thought I would give it a try. It’s actually really fun to play. I really hope I have done the song justice, Professor Pearts’ playing is incredible. I hope I got the strength and smoothness balance right. I have a new found love for RUSH now too!”

Unsurprisingly, she totally nails it.

Watch Nandi Bushell cover Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” below.

Though 2021 was a rough year for many people, Nandi seemed to thrive. Aside from continuing to wow the masses with her covers, the young rockstar also performed with Foo Fighters onstage, jammed with Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders and Queen’s Roger Taylor, and released an original song with Tom Morello and his son Roman called “The Children Will Rise Up” to help raise awareness of the climate crisis. She’s a bona fide badass and we can’t want to see what else awaits her in 2022.

