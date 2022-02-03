Lucy Dacus Calls Back to Childhood With ‘Kissing Lessons’ Video

Lucy Dacus released a new single “Kissing Lessons” along with an accompanying video calling back to her childhood. The new single explores Dacus’ experiences with a childhood friend as they disguise their innocent childhood romance as practice for the day weʼd start breaking hearts and taking names.” The upbeat nature of the song and narrative lyrical style conveys the sweet and innocent, yet infatuated, nature of the friendship.

“Rachel was a year older when I was in the second grade, I thought she might know everything. I took her word like a golden ring,” Dacus sings.

“Kissing Lessons” was recorded and mixed alongside Dacus’ acclaimed 2021 album Home Video. The shakey home video-esque filming style of the accompanying video brings out the song’s continuation of childhood themes that Dacus began sharing on Home Video.

The video, directed by Mara Palena acts like a video scrapbook, incorporating shots of polaroids, hand-drawn graphics and craft projects. The beloved 2021 album cemented Dacus’ status as a staple in indie rock and won over new fans with an exceptional, stripped-down collection of songs that detailed her coming of age from early childhood into her late teenage years.

The single was first announced through a series of flyers that appeared in several U.S. cities with tear-off tabs for a “Kissing Lessons” hotline, which lead to a recording of Dacus’ new song. Now, the single is available everywhere to the public.

Next week, Dacus will begin her US tour for Home Video, she has added a few dates to the tour including a New York City performance at SummerStage in Central Park. Tickets are available this Friday, February 4th.

Lucy Dacus Home Video 2022 Tour:

(new dates in bold)

Wed. Feb. 09 – Pitts, PA @ Stage AE *

Thu. Feb. 10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic *

Fri. Feb. 11 – Newport, KY @ Ovation *

Sat. Feb. 12 – Indy, IN @ Egyptian Room *

Mon. Feb. 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom Valentine’s Day *

Tue. Feb. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (Rescheduled Date) * – SOLD OUT

Thu. Feb. 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave (Rescheduled Date) * – SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 18 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre (Rescheduled Date) * – SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 19 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty *

Sun. Feb. 20 – OK City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

Wed. Feb. 23 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

Thu. Feb. 24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

Fri. Feb. 25 – C-Ville, VA @ Jefferson * – SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 26 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony * – SOLD OUT

Mon. Feb. 28 – Ithaca, NY @ Hangar Theatre

Tue. Mar. 01 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

Thu. Mar. 03 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

Sat. Mar. 05 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^ – SOLD OUT

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^ – SOLD OUT

Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes ^ – SOLD OUT

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre ^

Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla – SOLD OUT

Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory ^

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 – London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum

Sat. Mar. 26 – London, UK @ Rough Trade – In-Store Performance

Sun. Mar. 27 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 ^

Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 – Brussels, BL @ Rotonde ^ – SOLD OUT

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord ^

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater ^

Sat. Apr. 02, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow ^

Sun. Apr. 03, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen ^ – SOLD OUT

Mon. April 04, 2022 – Aarhus, DK @ Atlas ^

Wed. Apr. 06, 2022 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret ^

Thu. Apr. 07, 2022 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb ^

Sat. Apr. 09, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Lido ^

Sun. Apr. 10, 2022 – Jena, DE @ Trafo ^

Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea ^

Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Milla ^

Thu. Apr. 14, 2022 – Zürich, SU @ Bogen F ^

Fri. Apr. 15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie ^

Thu. Jul. 21 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park # Sun. Aug. 7 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

Fri. Aug. 26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

Thu. Sep. 1 – Sun. Sep. 4 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

* = with Indigo De Souza ^ = with Fenne Lily

# = with Hop Along

