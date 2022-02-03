Duran Duran ‘Thrilled’ Over First Rock Hall Nomination

Earlier this morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Duran Duran is on the ballot for its Class of 2022. The British New Wave band is nominated alongside a class of a variety of iconic names in the industry including Dolly Parton, Carly Simon, Kate Bush, A Tribe Called Quest, and others.

“What a surprise and an honor! To be nominated by such a highly esteemed organization is truly special in this, our fortieth, year,” John Taylor, the bass guitarist said. “For decades now Duran Duran have been inspired by the incredible support of our beautiful and diverse fanbase around the world. To be considered by the Hall of Famers is truly next level. Let’s hope we make the cut!”

Simon Le Bon added, “Just to make it onto the nominations list is an honor that I never expected to experience… But for sure, this distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades. We are all extremely grateful to all of you for making this happen.”

In 2019, Taylor and Le Bon inducted Roxy Music into the Hall of Fame, with a heartfelt speech about the influence of Roxy Music had on their personal and professional lives.

Fans can vote on their pick for the Hall of Fame on the website here or by visiting an interactive kiosk at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland.

